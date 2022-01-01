Chicken wraps in Saginaw

Go
Saginaw restaurants
Toast

Saginaw restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Coty's Landing image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coty's Landing

777 Midland Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.5 (858 reviews)
Takeout
Roadhouse Burger$12.79
1/2lb ground chuck topped with bacon, crunchy fried onions, cheddar and BBQ on a toasted bun served with choice of side
Fettuccini Alfredo$9.99
Fettuccini tossed with creamy alfredo topped with shredded parmesan served with soup or salad and breadstick
Classic Cheeseburger$9.79
1/2lb ground chuck topped with american cheese on a toasted bun served with choice of side
More about Coty's Landing
The Souper Cafe image

SOUPS

The Souper Cafe

5789 State St, Saginaw

Avg 4.6 (393 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese$5.99
Pick 2 (Full)$11.49
8 oz. Potato Bacon$3.29
More about The Souper Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.3 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Saginaw

Pretzels

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Saginaw to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston