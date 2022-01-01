Chicken wraps in Saginaw
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Coty's Landing
777 Midland Rd, Saginaw
|Roadhouse Burger
|$12.79
1/2lb ground chuck topped with bacon, crunchy fried onions, cheddar and BBQ on a toasted bun served with choice of side
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$9.99
Fettuccini tossed with creamy alfredo topped with shredded parmesan served with soup or salad and breadstick
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$9.79
1/2lb ground chuck topped with american cheese on a toasted bun served with choice of side
SOUPS
The Souper Cafe
5789 State St, Saginaw
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.99
|Pick 2 (Full)
|$11.49
|8 oz. Potato Bacon
|$3.29
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)