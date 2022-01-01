Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Saginaw

Saginaw restaurants
Saginaw restaurants that serve fajitas

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coty's Landing

777 Midland Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.5 (858 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.69
Seasoned grilled chicken with fire roasted peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese and southwest sauce stuffed in grilled tortilla wrap served with choice of side
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.3 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
