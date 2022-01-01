Fajitas in Saginaw
Saginaw restaurants that serve fajitas
GRILL
Coty's Landing
777 Midland Rd, Saginaw
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$9.69
Seasoned grilled chicken with fire roasted peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese and southwest sauce stuffed in grilled tortilla wrap served with choice of side
STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)