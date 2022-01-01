Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Saginaw

Saginaw restaurants
Saginaw restaurants that serve grilled chicken

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coty's Landing

777 Midland Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.5 (858 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$8.99
A char-grilled seasoned chicken breast accompanied by two sides. Build your feast by adding shrimp or more chicken.
More about Coty's Landing
SOUPS

The Souper Cafe

5789 State St, Saginaw

Avg 4.6 (393 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Grilled Chicken W/Swiss$5.99
Full Grilled Chicken W/Swiss$8.49
More about The Souper Cafe
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.3 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Patty Flemings Irish Pub

6540 State St, Saginaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Grilled Chicken$14.99
More about Patty Flemings Irish Pub

