Grilled chicken in Saginaw

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Coty's Landing
777 Midland Rd, Saginaw
|Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
A char-grilled seasoned chicken breast accompanied by two sides. Build your feast by adding shrimp or more chicken.
SOUPS
The Souper Cafe
5789 State St, Saginaw
|1/2 Grilled Chicken W/Swiss
|$5.99
|Full Grilled Chicken W/Swiss
|$8.49
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)