Nachos in Saginaw

Saginaw restaurants
Saginaw restaurants that serve nachos

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coty's Landing

777 Midland Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.5 (858 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Nacho$10.99
Generously topped with cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and red onion served with sour cream & salsa. Perfect size to share for two!
Beef Nacho$14.99
Generously topped with cheddar jack cheese, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and red onion served with sour cream & salsa. Perfect size to share for two!
Kids Nachos$4.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheese with sour cream, salsa and beverage
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.3 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Patty Flemings Irish Pub

6540 State St, Saginaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Personal Nacho$10.99
Large Nacho$17.99
Small Nacho$14.99
