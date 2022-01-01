Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Saginaw

Go
Saginaw restaurants
Toast

Saginaw restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coty's Landing

777 Midland Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.5 (858 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Pork Quesadilla$9.49
BBQ pulled pork with pineapple, red onion, cilantro and mozzarella served with sour cream
Chicken & Black Bean Quesadilla$9.49
Seasoned shredded chicken, black beans, corn, green peppers and cheddar jack cheese served with salsa & sour cream
Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Chicken and cheese quesadilla served with choice of side and beverage
More about Coty's Landing
Steak Quesadilla image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw

Avg 4.3 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Patty Flemings Irish Pub image

 

Patty Flemings Irish Pub

6540 State St, Saginaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Steak Quesadilla$9.99
Ground Beef Quesadilla$9.99
More about Patty Flemings Irish Pub

