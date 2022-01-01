Quesadillas in Saginaw
Coty's Landing
777 Midland Rd, Saginaw
|BBQ Pork Quesadilla
|$9.49
BBQ pulled pork with pineapple, red onion, cilantro and mozzarella served with sour cream
|Chicken & Black Bean Quesadilla
|$9.49
Seasoned shredded chicken, black beans, corn, green peppers and cheddar jack cheese served with salsa & sour cream
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.99
Chicken and cheese quesadilla served with choice of side and beverage
Beef 'O' Brady's
4880 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)