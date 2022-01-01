Go
Sahara Mediterranean Food - Lee's Summit

Come in and enjoy the best Mediterranean food in town!

705 Southeast Melody lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken shawarma$14.00
Beef kofta skewer$4.00
Lamb kabob skewer$4.50
Falafel Shrak$11.00
shrak bread filled with falafel ,tahini,pickels,tomato,lettuce hummus
Shawarma Shrak$11.00
shrak bread filled with shawarma chicken,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese
Chicken gyro meat$14.00
Chicken kabob skewer$4.00
Beef gyro meat$14.00
Kofta Shrak$11.00
shrak bread filled with beef kofta,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese
Gyro Shrak$11.00
shrak bread filled with beef gyro,grilled bell peppers,onions,mayo and cheese
Location

705 Southeast Melody lane

Lees Summit MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
