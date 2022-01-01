Go
Toast
  • /
  • Carmel
  • /
  • Sahm's Ale House Carmel

Sahm's Ale House Carmel

Come in and enjoy!
**OUR ONLINE ORDERING HAS MOVED** To place an online order please visit: https://order.incentivio.com/c/sahms/locations/sahmsalehousecarmel

FRENCH FRIES

12819 E New Market St • $$

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)

Popular Items

Breadsticks$6.99
Served with Mac Daddy cheese sauce, queso, marinara, or spicy cheese sauce.
~Street Tacos$11.99
Corn or flour tortillas, avocado, diced onion, chopped cilantro, lime, salsa verde. Served with side of chips & salsa.
Steak $13.99 • Chicken $11.99
Impossible Beef $13.99
Beet & Arugula Wrap$11.99
Roasted beets, feta, pistachios, peppadew peppers, arugula, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Nashville Tenders$11.99
Chicken tenders seasoned with cayenne and pepper brined, served deep fried or grilled and naked or tossed with choice of mild, hot, spicy garlic, or buffayaki. Served with pickles and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Avocado Wrap$10.99
Avocados, black bean corn salsa, feta, mixed greens, and choice of dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12819 E New Market St

Carmel IN

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Danny Boy Beer Works

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine

No reviews yet

Io Mangio Io Bevo Io Amo
Tutto il Resto e' noia

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caffe Buondi

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston