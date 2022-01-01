Sahm's Catering
First Class Catering.
Greater Indiana
Location
Greater Indiana
Greater IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
LouVino
Come in and enjoy!
Catering
Let us do the cooking for you! Holiday take & bake meals will be available for online ordering with pick up locations in and around the greater Indianapolis area.
Four Day Ray Brewing
Centered in the Nickel Plate District, we are a family-friendly brewery & gastropub with 24 taps producing and serving award winning beers.
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!