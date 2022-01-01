Go
Sahm's Haven

We're grateful to join the Heritage Lake community! Sahm's Haven is available to the public and located at the Heritage Lake Marina in Coatesville, Indiana. We feature delicious dishes made from scratch and BBQ smoked on site. Cold brew from our Indianapolis based brewery Big Lug is available on tap and in cans.

1000 Marina Dr

Location

1000 Marina Dr

Coatesville IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
