Go
Toast

Catering

Let us do the cooking for you! Holiday take & bake meals will be available for online ordering with pick up locations in and around the greater Indianapolis area.

Greater Indiana

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ATTICA - Sahm's Smokehouse$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Smokehouse
413 E New St.,
Attica, IN 47918
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
PENDLETON - Sahm's Smokehouse$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Smokehouse
250 W Reformatory Rd,
Pendleton, IN 46064
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
HERITAGE LAKE - Sahm's Haven$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Haven
1000 Marina Dr,
Coatesville, IN 46121
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
BLOOMINGTON - Sahm's on the Pointe$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's on the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd,
Bloomington, IN 47401
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
65th & KEYSTONE - Sahm's Place$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Place
2411 E 65th St,
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
S. BROADRIPPLE - Half Liter$135.00
Pickup location is:
Half Liter BBQ
5301 Winthrop Ave,
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
CARMEL - Sahm's Ale House$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Ale House
12819 E New Market St,
Carmel, IN 46032
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
NORA - Big Lug Canteen$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Ale House / Big Lug
1435 E 86th St,
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
FISHERS - Sahm's Restaurant$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub
11505 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN 46038
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
See full menu

Location

Greater Indiana

Greater IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sahm's Catering

No reviews yet

First Class Catering.

LouVino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0246

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Four Day Ray Brewing

No reviews yet

Centered in the Nickel Plate District, we are a family-friendly brewery & gastropub with 24 taps producing and serving award winning beers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston