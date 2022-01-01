Pickup location is:

Sahm's on the Pointe

2250 E Pointe Rd,

Bloomington, IN 47401

Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.

Package Includes

• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)

• Cauliflower au Gratin

• Twice Baked Potato Casserole

• Roasted Beets

• Stuffing

• Gravy

• Broccoli Salad

• Cranberry Sauce

• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings

• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter

• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake

