- /
- Fishers
- /
- Catering
Catering
Let us do the cooking for you! Holiday take & bake meals will be available for online ordering with pick up locations in and around the greater Indianapolis area.
Greater Indiana
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|ATTICA - Sahm's Smokehouse
|$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Smokehouse
413 E New St.,
Attica, IN 47918
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
|PENDLETON - Sahm's Smokehouse
|$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Smokehouse
250 W Reformatory Rd,
Pendleton, IN 46064
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
|HERITAGE LAKE - Sahm's Haven
|$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Haven
1000 Marina Dr,
Coatesville, IN 46121
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
|BLOOMINGTON - Sahm's on the Pointe
|$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's on the Pointe
2250 E Pointe Rd,
Bloomington, IN 47401
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
|65th & KEYSTONE - Sahm's Place
|$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Place
2411 E 65th St,
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
|S. BROADRIPPLE - Half Liter
|$135.00
Pickup location is:
Half Liter BBQ
5301 Winthrop Ave,
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
|CARMEL - Sahm's Ale House
|$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Ale House
12819 E New Market St,
Carmel, IN 46032
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
|NORA - Big Lug Canteen
|$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Ale House / Big Lug
1435 E 86th St,
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
|FISHERS - Sahm's Restaurant
|$135.00
Pickup location is:
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub
11505 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN 46038
Our Christmas take and bake meal includes items that will be cold when picked up. Preparation instructions will be provided.
Package Includes
• Smoked Turkey (2.5-3lbs. carved) OR Glazed Ham (2 lbs. carved)
• Cauliflower au Gratin
• Twice Baked Potato Casserole
• Roasted Beets
• Stuffing
• Gravy
• Broccoli Salad
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rockstone Salad w/ Balsamic & Ranch Dressings
• Yeast Rolls w/ Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
Location
Greater Indiana
Greater IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sahm's Catering
No reviews yet
First Class Catering.
LouVino
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0246
No reviews yet
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Four Day Ray Brewing
No reviews yet
Centered in the Nickel Plate District, we are a family-friendly brewery & gastropub with 24 taps producing and serving award winning beers.
© 2022 Toast, Inc.