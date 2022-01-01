Go
Sahm's Place

2411 East 65th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (730 reviews)

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower$11.99
Cauliflower is beer battered, fried, and tossed in spicy garlic with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Sizzling Garlic Chicken$17.99
Herb garlic marinated chicken breast served on a sizzling cast iron skillet with cheddar mashed potatoes, American cheese, and sautéed peppers and onions. Served with choice of one side dish.
Chop Salad$10.49
Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and choice of dressing.
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
2411 East 65th St

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
