Sahm's Place

Sakura Japanese Restaurant

As one of the earlier Japanese restaurants in Indianapolis, Sakura has been serving fresh sushi and classic Japanese cuisines since 1986. It has been locally recognized for its fresh and quality menu items consisting of traditional and specialty sushi rolls, tasteful appetizers, and various noodle and rice-based dishes. With a long-standing investment into developing truly extraordinary meals, Sakura offers cuisines that are both authentic and delectable in taste. Throughout the years, the restaurant has also developed a large customer following. The staff are trained to provide friendly and supportive service so that anyone who comes through can have a delightful dining experience.

