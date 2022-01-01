Go
Saigon Bangkok

255 Buffalo Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (429 reviews)

Popular Items

Wonton Soup$4.50
Seasoned ground pork wontons with white meat chicken in a clear chicken broth garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Pho Dac Biet$13.95
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle with meatballs, brisket and rare beef served with bean sprouts, basil,scallions, onions, cilantro and side of hoisin sauce
Thai Roll$4.95
Thai chicken & pork spring rolls with surry spice and taro, served with spicy white turnip sauce
Pad Thai
Traditional Thai style stir-fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, and shrimp seasoning.
Panang Curry
Traditional Thai basil, galangal and lime leaf based currymade with peppers, onions, green peas, broccoli & basil leaves in coconut milk.
Veg Roll$4.50
Stir fried vegetables with tofu wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.
Chicken Satay$7.95
Grilled chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
Spring roll$4.50
Vietnamese spring rolls filled with onions, taro, and ground pork, served with chili garlic sauce.
Pad See Ew
Soft flat rice noodles sautéed with mix vegetables in a dark sweet soy sauce and garnished with cilantro.
Saigon Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, onions, peas & carrots topped with scallions & crispy shallots.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

255 Buffalo Street

Hamburg NY

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
