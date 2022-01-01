Go
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

SOUPS

8080 Transit Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)

Popular Items

Wonton Soup$5.50
Seasoned ground pork wontons with white meat chicken in a clear chicken broth garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Saigon Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, onions, peas & carrots topped with scallions & crispy shallots.
Panang Curry
Traditional Thai basil, galangal and lime leaf based currymade with peppers, onions, green peas, broccoli & basil leaves in coconut milk.
Cha Gio Chay (Vegetarian Crispy Spring Roll)$4.95
Vietnamese style Vegetable spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce
Pad See Ew
Soft flat rice noodles sautéed with mix vegetables in a dark sweet soy sauce and garnished with cilantro.
Pad Kee Mow
Soft flat rice noodles stir-fried in Thai seasoning with mixed vegetables, basil and egg, garnished with cilantro.
Fresh Summer Roll$6.95
Lettuce, basil, mint, cucumbers, shrimp, and chicken wrapped in steamed rice paper, served with a peanut hoisin sauce.
Spicy Thai Udon Noodles
Udon noodles with assorted vegetables stir-fried in spicy basil sauce
Pad Thai
Traditional Thai style stir-fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, and shrimp seasoning.
Cha Gio (Crispy spring roll)$4.95
Vietnamese spring rolls filled with onions, taro, and ground pork, served with chili garlic sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8080 Transit Rd

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

