Saigon Box
We’re a passionate mother and daughter team bringing a piece of our culture to you—homemade and delicious Vietnamese food.
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
6363 Dallas Parkway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6363 Dallas Parkway
Frisco TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
UP Inspired Kitchen
UP Inspired Kitchen is locally owned, chef driven food that fuels. We serve coffee, breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7am-3pm.
Wake UP. Fuel UP. Live it UP!