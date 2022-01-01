Go
Saigon Box

We’re a passionate mother and daughter team bringing a piece of our culture to you—homemade and delicious Vietnamese food.

SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

6363 Dallas Parkway • $$

Avg 4.6 (397 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Noodle Pho$9.99
Rice Box$10.49
Broken white rice or fried rice, choice of protein(s), pickled veggies, cucumber, tomatoes, green onions, onion crisps and a side of fish sauce
BM Five Spice Chicken$7.25
BM Beef brisket$7.95
Fried Egg rolls (2)$4.00
Noodle Box$10.49
Rice vermicelli noodles, choice of protein(s), chopped greens, pickled veggies, cucumber, green onions, chopped peanuts, onion crisps and a side of fish sauce
BM Lemongrass Pork$7.25
Chicken Noodle Pho (GF)$9.99
Rice Box Special$12.89
Broken rice with choice of protein, pork & egg quiche and an eggroll served with cucumbers, tomato, green and fried onions, pickled veggies and fish sauce.
Spring Rolls (2)$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6363 Dallas Parkway

Frisco TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

