Saigon Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO

3380 Buford Drive F320 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1946 reviews)

Popular Items

AD1 - Com Bo Luc Lac Dinner$15.95
Seared chunks of fillet mignon sautéed with diced onion and seasoned with an oyster-flavored and black soy sauce. Served alongside yellow rice and lettuce.
Fried eggs (cooked to order) are recommended
N5 Lo Mein Noodle$13.95
Seasoned by a salty yet sweet soy sauce, plump egg flour noodles are parboiled then tossed in with your stir-fried choice of meat, fresh bean sprouts, shredded carrots, cabbage, green and white onions.
P2 - Pho Tai
A layer of thin, rare eye round steak is cooked by the beef broth right in your bowl, bringing out the sweetness and tenderness of the beef slices into each bite.
FR1 Saigon Fried Rice 西贡炒饭$13.95
In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.
A1 - Goi Cuon$5.25
Succulent pork and shrimp mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.
P1 - Pho Dac Biet
With various slim cuts of beef bathing in a clear mahogany beef broth, this pho bowl is packed with rare eye round steak, well-done skirt flank, well-done lean meat, fatty brisket, soft tendon, omassum tripe and beef balls. It’s a different texture in every bite.
B1 - Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio$13.95
Pork slices are charred to a caramelized thin crust to bring out the sweet marinade and scent of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.
A4 - Cha Gio$5.25
Mix of diced shrimp, ground pork, carrots, taro and clear noodles wrapped in a rice paper and fried until golden, served with tangy fish sauce.
N4 Pad Thai Noodle$13.95
In a tamarind-based and palm sugar sauce, thin and flat rice sticks noodles are stir-fried with egg, your choice of meat then tossed with chives, fresh bean sprout, fried shallot onion and topped with crushed peanuts. A squeeze of fresh lime juice completes this dish.
FR3 Pineapple Fried Rice 菠萝炒饭$13.95
In a Thai curry powder flavored sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with sweet pineapple chunks, sliced bell peppers and diced onions.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

3380 Buford Drive F320

Buford GA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
