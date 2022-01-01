Go
Toast

Saigon Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

2700 Cobb Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

A8 - Cheese Puffs蟹角$6.95
Crispy wonton skin filled with crabmeat filament and cream cheese. Served with tangy pineapple sauce.
AD9 - Spicy Basil Dinner$13.45
Your choice of meat stir-fried with string beans, bell peppers, carrots, onion, fresh basil leaves and laced with a spicy basil sauce.
N4 Pad Thai Noodle$13.45
In a tamarind-based and palm sugar sauce, thin and flat rice sticks noodles are stir-fried with egg, your choice of meat then tossed with chives, fresh bean sprout, fried shallot onion and topped with crushed peanuts. A squeeze of fresh lime juice completes this dish.
P5 - Pho Ga
Strips of sweet and juicy white & dark meat chicken are marinated in a delicious, clear chicken broth, and topped with a sprinkle of white onion, green onion, and fried shallot. Pho Ga is a slurpy pleasure for the soul.
P2 - Pho Tai
A layer of thin, rare eye round steak is cooked by the beef broth right in your bowl, bringing out the sweetness and tenderness of the beef slices into each bite.
A1 - Goi Cuon越氏春卷$5.95
Succulent pork and shrimp mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.
A9 - Banh Tom Co Ngu红薯炸虾$9.75
Strips of sweet potatos and shrimp mixed in a tempura batter, fried until golden. Served with tangy fish and pineapple sauce.
B1 - Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio$12.50
Pork slices are charred to a caramelized thin crust to bring out the sweet marinade and scent of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.
FR1 Saigon Fried Rice$13.45
In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.
A4 - Cha Gio肉春卷$5.50
Mix of diced shrimp, ground pork, carrots, taro and clear noodles wrapped in a rice paper and fried until golden, served with tangy fish sauce.
See full menu

Location

2700 Cobb Parkway

Smyrna GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston