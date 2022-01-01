- /
Saigon Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
2700 Cobb Parkway
Popular Items
|A8 - Cheese Puffs蟹角
|$6.95
Crispy wonton skin filled with crabmeat filament and cream cheese. Served with tangy pineapple sauce.
|AD9 - Spicy Basil Dinner
|$13.45
Your choice of meat stir-fried with string beans, bell peppers, carrots, onion, fresh basil leaves and laced with a spicy basil sauce.
|N4 Pad Thai Noodle
|$13.45
In a tamarind-based and palm sugar sauce, thin and flat rice sticks noodles are stir-fried with egg, your choice of meat then tossed with chives, fresh bean sprout, fried shallot onion and topped with crushed peanuts. A squeeze of fresh lime juice completes this dish.
|P5 - Pho Ga
Strips of sweet and juicy white & dark meat chicken are marinated in a delicious, clear chicken broth, and topped with a sprinkle of white onion, green onion, and fried shallot. Pho Ga is a slurpy pleasure for the soul.
|P2 - Pho Tai
A layer of thin, rare eye round steak is cooked by the beef broth right in your bowl, bringing out the sweetness and tenderness of the beef slices into each bite.
|A1 - Goi Cuon越氏春卷
|$5.95
Succulent pork and shrimp mixed with vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, and wrapped in rice paper. Accompanied by peanut-hoisin dip.
|A9 - Banh Tom Co Ngu红薯炸虾
|$9.75
Strips of sweet potatos and shrimp mixed in a tempura batter, fried until golden. Served with tangy fish and pineapple sauce.
|B1 - Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio
|$12.50
Pork slices are charred to a caramelized thin crust to bring out the sweet marinade and scent of lemon grass, fresh garlic and shallot onion.
|FR1 Saigon Fried Rice
|$13.45
In a sesame oil-based and light brown seasoning sauce, steamed jasmine rice is stir-fried with your choice of meat then tossed with scrambled eggs, peas, carrots and diced onions.
|A4 - Cha Gio肉春卷
|$5.50
Mix of diced shrimp, ground pork, carrots, taro and clear noodles wrapped in a rice paper and fried until golden, served with tangy fish sauce.
Location
2700 Cobb Parkway
Smyrna GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
