Go
Toast

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks

Come in and enjoy!

3323 ELLA BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Rice Bowl$10.25
Choice of protein served over a bed of jasmine rice, green scallion oil, and accompanied with a salad mix of lettuce, cucumber, tomato, pickled carrots & daikon. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.
4 Egg Rolls$7.25
Pork Banh Mi$8.25
Choice of protein served with Vietnamese buttery mayo, chicken liver pate (except Salmon & Tofu), cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, jalapenos with a dash of seasoning sauce in a crispy baguette.
Pork Vermicelli$10.25
Choice of protein served over a bed of Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cilantro, mint, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, bean sprouts, and topped with green scallion oil, peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.
Ribeye Banh Mi$9.95
Choice of protein served with Vietnamese buttery mayo, chicken liver pate (except Salmon & Tofu), cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon, cilantro, jalapenos with a dash of seasoning sauce in a crispy baguette.
Chicken Vermicelli$10.25
Choice of protein served over a bed of Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cilantro, mint, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, bean sprouts, and topped with green scallion oil, peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.
ABC Beef Soup$3.95
Pho based broth with peppered ground beef, caramelized onions, cilantro, green onions, and alphabet pasta
2 Egg Rolls$3.75
Pork & Shrimp Eggrolls with Shredded Taro, Carrots, Glass Noodles, Jicama and Onions. Served with our traditional dipping Vietnamese Vinagrette
Crispy Chicken Wings (4)$9.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Wings Tossed in a Sweet & Savory Garlic Sauce
Classic Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls$7.95
Perfectly poached shrimp & braised pork belly wrapped with rice paper, vermicelli, cucumber, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon, and mint. Served with our peanut dipping sauce. (Qty 2)
See full menu

Location

3323 ELLA BLVD

Houston TX

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Local Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BB's Tex-Orleans

No reviews yet

Order from our limited menu today!

Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

No reviews yet

A bright modern Tex-Mex spot serving made from scratch recipes, penny mimosas & giant margaritas. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston