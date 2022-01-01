Go
Toast

Saigon Quy-Bau

French-inspired Vietnamese Cuisine

1318 South street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

P1 Pho Deluxe$14.25
B6 Bun Bo Nuong Cha-Gio$14.50
QB Golden Bags$10.00
Crispy Vietnamese Spring Rolls$6.00
(D) Vietnamese Summer Rolls$6.00
Pork and shrimp with lettuce, mint, and rice noodle. It wraps in a soft wrapper
Chicken with Cashews$17.00
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.00
Plain Beef Pho$7.00
(D) Seafood Fried Rice$25.00
Scallop, Shrimp, Salmon, topped with fried calamari.
BBQ PORK FRIED RICE / COM CHIEN THIT NUONG$13.75
See full menu

Location

1318 South street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

QuickSip

No reviews yet

Full selection of wine and beer, delivery to most of Philadelphia. Valid ID required upon delivery.

Kalaya Thai Market

No reviews yet

Come grab 'n go your lunch & dinner from our award winning kitchen. We also offer ingredients and Thai grocery for your own Thai cooking at home.

Bella Vista Beverage

No reviews yet

Philly's Best Beer Store

Hawthornes Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston