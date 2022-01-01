Go
Saigon Sisters

Pre-order to pickup and deliver your order so you don't have to wait in line. To pickup your orders, please go to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, we are located on the 2nd floor of Galter Pavilion. For Delivery orders, we will deliver within 30 min. of the order. Delivery zone is north to North Ave., West to Ashland Ave, South to Roosevelt and East to Lake Shore.

251 E. Huron St.

Popular Items

The Porky$12.00
Hoisin glazed pork belly, mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro and jalapenos
Teriyaki Tofu (veg)$10.00
Teriyaki tofu, red peppers, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled daikon and carrots
1 Fried Egg Roll (vegetarian)$2.00
Stir Fry Noodle
Stir fry egg noodles with choice of proteins served with carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos
Pho - Roast Beef$14.50
Beef broth with sliced roast beef and rice noodles topped with scallions. Served with side of bean sprout packet (jalapenos, bean sprouts, basil, lime) gluten free
Single Bao$5.00
Open faced steamed buns with choice of proteins. Garnished with pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro, and jalapenos. Contains dairy
Vermicelli Salad
Rice vermicelli noodles, lettuce, mint, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled daikon, pickled red cabbage, pickled red onions, peanuts with side of nuoc cham dressing (gluten free)
Brown Rice
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
The Classic$10.00
Ham, Vietnamese pork, chicken pate, mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon, carrots, cilantro and jalapenos
The Hen House (halal)$10.00
Caramelized chicken (halal), mayo, peanuts, limes, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled daikon and carrots
251 E. Huron St.

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
