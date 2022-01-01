Saigon Social

Go
We are currently open for Take Out and Outdoor Seating!
Find us on: DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub & Caviar for delivery!

NOODLES

172 Orchard St • $$

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Sticky Rice$10.00
Banh Tet Chien
stuffed with pork belly and mung bean, steamed in banana leaf, then deep fried
Imperial Rolls$14.00
Nem Cua Be
crab, shrimp, pork, woodear mushrooms, bean thread noodles, lettuce & herbs
Pho Bo$19.00
beef noodle soup with raw beef eye round, creekstone brisket, tendon meatball, rice noodles, Helen's beef broth
Oxtail Fried Rice$24.00
oxtail, beef shank, brisket, fried egg, shallot, cilantro, garlic sesame soy
Bun Cha Hanoi$20.00
Grilled pork patty in betal leaf, grilled lemongrass pork, fried crab & pork roll, tangy dipping broth
Spicy Chicken Banh Mi$17.00
beer battered spicy lemongrass chicken thigh, spicy lime leaf aioli, pickled serranos, carrots & daikon, slaw, brioche, tater tots
Coffee w/ Condensed Milk$6.00
Banh Mi Burger$20.00
172 Orchard St

New York NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
