Saigon Cafe

1046 LAKEWAY DRIVE

Popular Items

FRIED VEG SPRING ROLLS$9.79
SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP$16.79
The classic Vietnamese soup. served with cilantro, onion, bean. sprouts and basil on the side. Wagyu beef shank and brisket, pork shoulder, shrimp paste, lemongrass.
PORK AND PRAWN FRESH ROLLS (2)$8.79
Fresh rice paper rolls, tiger prawn and pork belly with chives, vermicelli, beansprouts, lettuce, fresh herbs and cashew sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN BANH MI$8.79
Free range Jadori chicken thigh, cucumber, Viet aioli.
GRILLED PORK BANH MI$8.79
Grilled lemongrass marinated pork loins served with hoisin sauce.
SAIGON BEEF WAGYU PHO$16.79
Wagyu rare beef, beef brisket, lemongrass chili oil
IMPERIAL WAGYU BEEF BANH MI$8.79
Grilled lemongrass Wagyu beef patties, hoisin sauce.
VEGAN BAHN MI$8.79
Cascade cultivated mushrooms, tofu, pickled shiitake, micro cilantro.
JIDORI CHICKEN$15.79
Slow cooked, hand shredded free range thigh meat, kaffir lime leaf, rice noodles, herbs
PORK VERMICELLI WITH SPRING ROLL$16.79
Salmon creek pork with house made pork and shrimp spring rolls, cucumbers, lettuce, beansprouts, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh basil, roasted cashews, and sautéed green onions.
Location

1046 LAKEWAY DRIVE

BELLINGHAM WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
