Saigon Spring Restaurant

Saigon Spring is a modern Vietnamese restaurant located in Hafmoon, NY. Our vision is to pair Vietnamese cuisine with Belgium beer and Riesling-driven wine list. The food, relaxed atmosphere and excellent customer service is our commitment.

1683 U.S. 9

Popular Items

shrimp summer rolls$9.00
rice paper filled with steamed shrimp, rice vermicelli noodle, mint, and lettuce. Served with peanut dipping sauce.
grilled beef slices over rice vermicelli noodle$14.00
Lemongrass marinated and grilled beef slices, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.
vegetarian summer rolls$8.00
rice paper wrapped with tofu, rice vermicelli noodle, mint, green leaf lettuce.
pork summer rolls$9.00
rice paper wrapped with rice vermicelli, mint, green leaf lettuce, served with fish dipping sauce on the side.
pho ga (chicken noodle soup)$12.00
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles and hand shredded chicken. Topped with onions, scallions, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
crispy spring rolls$9.00
crispy fried rolls, pork, shrimp, glass noodles, carrots, taro, onions & garlic. Served with pickled vegetables, cucumber and fish dipping sauce.
pho chin (brisket noodle soup)$12.00
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
grilled beef slices over rice$15.00
Marinated and grilled beef slices over steamed jasmine rice. Topped with scallion oil, pickled carrots and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
Thai Iced Tea$3.00
pho tai (beef eye round noodle soup)$12.00
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, beef eye round. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
Location

1683 U.S. 9

Halfmoon NY

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
