Saikou Sushi & Ramen

Delicious varieties of Ramen and Sushi.

8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cucumber Wrappin Roll$12.00
Fried Eggrolls$5.00
Fried Crispy w/ sweet chili sauce
Spicy Miso Ramen$11.50
Fried Rice$12.00
Pork Gyoza$7.00
Potstickers - Fried, Seared or Steamed
Chashu Chicken Ramen$13.00
Fried Ice Cream$7.50
Location

8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317

Fort Worth TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
