Saint Albans restaurants you'll love

Saint Albans restaurants
Toast
  • Saint Albans

Saint Albans's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Saint Albans restaurants

Main pic

 

Grazers @ 14th Star

133 N Main St #7, St Albans City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bone-In Wings$11.00
Boneless Wings$11.00
Bacon Jalapeno Rangoon$10.00
More about Grazers @ 14th Star
Saint Albans Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant image

 

Saint Albans Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant

22 S Main St., Saint Albans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Cheese Pizza$9.25
Small cheese pizza, add your toppings!
Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a lemon wedge, topped with grilled chicken, served with homemade Caesar dressing.
16" Cheese Pizza$16.25
Large cheese pizza, add your toppings!
More about Saint Albans Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
Nelly's & La Casa image

 

Nelly's & La Casa

51 Federal Street, Saint Albans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Three Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Jack and cheddar, queso, and swiss in a grilled our tortilla
La Casa-dilla chicken$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, grilled onion and peppers
Fried Pickles$9.00
Served with spicy ranch dipping sauce
More about Nelly's & La Casa

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Albans

Fried Pickles

