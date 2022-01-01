Cheesecake in Saint Albans
Saint Albans restaurants that serve cheesecake
Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
Saint Albans Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
22 S Main St., Saint Albans
|Cheesecake
|$6.75
NOURISH DELI & BAKERY
NOURISH DELI & BAKERY
54 N. MAIN STREET, SAINT ALBANS
|Key Lime Cheesecake Bar
|$4.75
Delicate lime flavor combined with a cheesecake texture.
Allergen notes:
Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free
Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.
|Myers Lemon Cheesecake Bar
|$4.75
Delicate sweet lemon flavor characteristic of the Myers Lemon in a cheescake texture.
Allergen notes:
Vegan, Gluten free, Soy free, Nut free
Made in a facility that processes foods with wheat, tree nut, peanut, soy and sesame products.