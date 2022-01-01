Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Saint Albans

Go
Saint Albans restaurants
Toast

Saint Albans restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Nelly's & La Casa image

 

Nelly's & La Casa

51 Federal Street, Saint Albans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about Nelly's & La Casa
Item pic

 

NOURISH DELI & BAKERY

54 N. MAIN STREET, SAINT ALBANS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$12.95
Gardein Ultimate Chick'n Tenders air fried and served with a Chipotle Mayo.
Chicken Tenders - Buffaloed$12.95
Gardein Ultimate Chick'n Tenders marinated in Frank's Buffalo Hot Sauce, air fried, and served with a Buffalo Mayo dip.
More about NOURISH DELI & BAKERY

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Albans

Sweet Potato Fries

Caesar Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Pretzels

Black Bean Burgers

Cheesecake

Lasagna

Map

More near Saint Albans to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston