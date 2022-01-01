Burritos in Saint Ann
Saint Ann restaurants that serve burritos
More about Sabroso
Sabroso
11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann
|Asada Burrito
|$10.50
Steak, refried beans, rice, & queso Chihuahua wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with pico and a side of salsa
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.50
Tinga de pollo, rice and beans, pico, crema, cheese and chipotle ranch
|Shredded Pork Burrito
|$10.50
Cochinita Pibil (shredded pork), beans, cheese, pickled habanero onions
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge
10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann
|Burrito Grande Supreme
|$9.95
10-inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of Mexican beef, ground beef, chicken, grilled chicken or pork. Inside we add rice, beans, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream then topped with gravy and white cheese sauce.