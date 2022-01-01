Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Saint Ann

Saint Ann restaurants
Saint Ann restaurants that serve carne asada

Sabroso image

 

Sabroso

11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada$14.99
Seared flank steak with sautéed onions served with rice, chili torreados, corn or flour tortillas and small salad
More about Sabroso
Item pic

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge

10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#28 Carne Asada$15.95
Char-broiled skirt steak grilled to perfection served with rice, beans and two tortillas, garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and fresh avocado slices Served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge

