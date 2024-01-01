Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Saint Ann

Saint Ann restaurants
Saint Ann restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Sweet Spot - St. Ann

3586 Adie Rd, Saint Ann

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Add a little heat to your lunch with our Spicy Crispy Chicken sandwich. A breaded and fried chicken breast is tossed in a spicy seasoning blend and served on a toasted bun with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.
Grilled Chicken Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.19
Start your day with a protein-packed breakfast sandwich. Our Grilled Chicken, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich features a perfectly cooked egg, tender grilled chicken, and melted cheese, all served on your choice of a buttery croissant, biscuit, bagel, Texas toast, or glazed donut.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Enjoy a flavorful and healthy option with our Grilled Chicken sandwich. Juicy, marinated chicken breast is grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.
Bandana’s BBQ - St. Ann

10800 Pear Tree Lane, St Ann

Chicken Sandwich White Meat$10.99
Pulled chicken breast on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.
