Chicken sandwiches in Saint Ann

The Sweet Spot - St. Ann
3586 Adie Rd, Saint Ann
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Add a little heat to your lunch with our Spicy Crispy Chicken sandwich. A breaded and fried chicken breast is tossed in a spicy seasoning blend and served on a toasted bun with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.19
Start your day with a protein-packed breakfast sandwich. Our Grilled Chicken, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich features a perfectly cooked egg, tender grilled chicken, and melted cheese, all served on your choice of a buttery croissant, biscuit, bagel, Texas toast, or glazed donut.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Enjoy a flavorful and healthy option with our Grilled Chicken sandwich. Juicy, marinated chicken breast is grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun with pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.