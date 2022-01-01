Chile relleno in Saint Ann
Saint Ann restaurants that serve chile relleno
Sabroso
11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann
|Quesabirria
|$11.99
3 quesabirrias with cilantro & onion served with small consommé
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
1 spicy & 1 mild served with chips
|Esquites (Street Corn)
|$5.50
Fresh corn off the cobb, tossed in garlic lime mayo and topped mixed cheeses and a sprinkle of epazote, a southern Mexican herb
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge
10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann
|#27 Fajita Dinner
|$16.95
Choice of chicken, beef or shrimp grilled to perfection with fresh strips of onion, tomatoes, bell peppers. Served with rice, beans and two tortillas. Garnished with sour cream, Pico and guacamole.
|Nachos
|$7.50
Served with melted cheddar or Queso Blanco and jalapeños. Your choice of protein.
|#12 Enchilada Plate
|$11.95
Soft corn tortillas dipped in mole sauce filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, Mexican beef, pork or cheddar cheese, grilled and smothered in gravy then topped with melted cheddar. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.