Enchiladas in Saint Ann
Saint Ann restaurants that serve enchiladas
Sabroso
11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann
|Enchiladas de Mole (4)
|$11.99
Chicken or beef, topped with mole sauce, chopped onion, crema, queso fresco & a side of rice
|Enchiladas Verdes (4)
|$9.99
Choose chicken, beef or cheese, topped with chopped onion, queso and tomatillo sauce & a side of rice
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge
10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann
|#12 Enchilada Plate
|$11.95
Soft corn tortillas dipped in mole sauce filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, Mexican beef, pork or cheddar cheese, grilled and smothered in gravy then topped with melted cheddar. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.