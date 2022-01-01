Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Saint Ann

Saint Ann restaurants
Saint Ann restaurants that serve enchiladas

Sabroso image

 

Sabroso

11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann

Enchiladas de Mole (4)$11.99
Chicken or beef, topped with mole sauce, chopped onion, crema, queso fresco & a side of rice
Enchiladas Verdes (4)$9.99
Choose chicken, beef or cheese, topped with chopped onion, queso and tomatillo sauce & a side of rice
More about Sabroso
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge

10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

#12 Enchilada Plate$11.95
Soft corn tortillas dipped in mole sauce filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, Mexican beef, pork or cheddar cheese, grilled and smothered in gravy then topped with melted cheddar. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge

