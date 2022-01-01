Fajitas in Saint Ann
Saint Ann restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Sabroso
Sabroso
11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann
|Fajitas
|$12.95
Grilled steak or chicken, poblano and red bell peppers, onions & tomatoes served with rice and beans
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge
10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann
|#27 Fajita Dinner
|$16.95
Choice of chicken, beef or shrimp grilled to perfection with fresh strips of onion, tomatoes, bell peppers. Served with rice, beans and two tortillas. Garnished with sour cream, Pico and guacamole.