Fajitas in Saint Ann

Saint Ann restaurants
Saint Ann restaurants that serve fajitas

Sabroso image

 

Sabroso

11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas$12.95
Grilled steak or chicken, poblano and red bell peppers, onions & tomatoes served with rice and beans
More about Sabroso
Item pic

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge

10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#27 Fajita Dinner$16.95
Choice of chicken, beef or shrimp grilled to perfection with fresh strips of onion, tomatoes, bell peppers. Served with rice, beans and two tortillas. Garnished with sour cream, Pico and guacamole.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge

