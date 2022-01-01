Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Saint Ann

Saint Ann restaurants
Saint Ann restaurants that serve flan

Sabroso image

 

Sabroso

11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesabirria$11.99
3 quesabirrias with cilantro & onion served with small consommé
Chips and Salsa$3.00
1 spicy & 1 mild served with chips
Esquites (Street Corn)$5.50
Fresh corn off the cobb, tossed in garlic lime mayo and topped mixed cheeses and a sprinkle of epazote, a southern Mexican herb
More about Sabroso
Consumer pic

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge

10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#27 Fajita Dinner$16.95
Choice of chicken, beef or shrimp grilled to perfection with fresh strips of onion, tomatoes, bell peppers. Served with rice, beans and two tortillas. Garnished with sour cream, Pico and guacamole.
Nachos$7.50
Served with melted cheddar or Queso Blanco and jalapeños. Your choice of protein.
#12 Enchilada Plate$11.95
Soft corn tortillas dipped in mole sauce filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, Mexican beef, pork or cheddar cheese, grilled and smothered in gravy then topped with melted cheddar. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge

