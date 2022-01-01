Quesadillas in Saint Ann
Saint Ann restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Sabroso
Sabroso
11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
Melted cheese in a flour tortilla served with a side of rice and a fountain drink.
Add chicken or steak for $1.00
|Quesadilla
|$7.00
Flour tortilla and Chihuahua cheese. Add meat or veggies ( peppers, onions, cilantro, pico) 2.00
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge
10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann
|#2 KIDS Quesadilla
|$5.25
Your choice of ground beef, chicken. Served with choice of rice, beans or French fries.
|Quesadilla
10-inch flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos, grilled to a light golden brown and served with lettuce, tomato and a scoop of sour cream.
|#9 Quesadilla
|$10.95
10-inch flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef, filled with shredded cheddar, diced onion, tomato and slices of jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.