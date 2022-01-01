Taco salad in Saint Ann
Saint Ann restaurants that serve taco salad
Sabroso - 11146 Old St Charles Rd
11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann
|Taco Salad
|$9.95
Fried flour tortilla, rice, beans, queso dip, pico, chipotle ranch. Choose chicken or beef.
Acapulco Restaurant & Lounge
10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann
|Acapulco Taco Salad
|$10.95
A crispy flour shell fried to perfection. Filled with beans, your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, bell peppers, onions, cheese, and a scoop of sour cream & guacamole.