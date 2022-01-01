Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Saint Ann

Saint Ann restaurants
Saint Ann restaurants that serve taco salad

Sabroso image

 

Sabroso - 11146 Old St Charles Rd

11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.95
Fried flour tortilla, rice, beans, queso dip, pico, chipotle ranch. Choose chicken or beef.
More about Sabroso - 11146 Old St Charles Rd
Consumer pic

 

Acapulco Restaurant & Lounge

10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Acapulco Taco Salad$10.95
A crispy flour shell fried to perfection. Filled with beans, your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, bell peppers, onions, cheese, and a scoop of sour cream & guacamole.
More about Acapulco Restaurant & Lounge

