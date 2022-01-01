Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Saint Ann

Saint Ann restaurants
Saint Ann restaurants that serve tacos

Sabroso image

 

Sabroso

11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crunchy Tacos (2)$7.50
Crunchy corn tortilla, beef, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
Al Pastor Taco$2.95
Grilled pork and pineapple
Taco Salad$9.95
Fried flour tortilla, rice, beans, queso dip, pico, chipotle ranch. Choose chicken or beef.
More about Sabroso
Item pic

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge

10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#14 Taco Plate$10.95
Soft or crispy corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef.
Two Tacos$9.50
Two tacos filled with your choice of meat. Soft or hard corn or flour taco shells. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and/or beans.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge

