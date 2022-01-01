Tacos in Saint Ann
Saint Ann restaurants that serve tacos
Sabroso
11146 Old St Charles Rd, Saint Ann
|Crunchy Tacos (2)
|$7.50
Crunchy corn tortilla, beef, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.95
Grilled pork and pineapple
|Taco Salad
|$9.95
Fried flour tortilla, rice, beans, queso dip, pico, chipotle ranch. Choose chicken or beef.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge
10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann
|#14 Taco Plate
|$10.95
Soft or crispy corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef.
|Two Tacos
|$9.50
Two tacos filled with your choice of meat. Soft or hard corn or flour taco shells. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and/or beans.