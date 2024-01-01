Turkey clubs in Saint Ann
Saint Ann restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about The Sweet Spot - St. Ann
The Sweet Spot - St. Ann
3586 Adie Rd, Saint Ann
|Turkey Breast Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.49
Enjoy a leaner, healthier breakfast option with our Turkey Breast, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich. Choose your favorite bread, either a croissant, biscuit, bagel, Texas toast, or a glazed donut, and enjoy the flavors of tender turkey breast, perfectly cooked egg, and melted cheese in this delicious sandwich.
|Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.49
Start your day with a healthier twist on the classic breakfast sandwich. Our Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich features lean turkey bacon, a perfectly cooked egg, and melted cheese; all served on your choice of a buttery croissant, biscuit, bagel, Texas toast, or glazed donut.
|Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich Mods
|$5.49
Start your day with a delicious and nutritious breakfast sandwich. Our Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich features a perfectly cooked egg, savory turkey sausage, and melted cheese, all served on your choice of a buttery croissant, biscuit, bagel, Texas toast, or glazed donut.