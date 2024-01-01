Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Saint Ann

Saint Ann restaurants
Saint Ann restaurants that serve turkey clubs

The Sweet Spot - St. Ann

3586 Adie Rd, Saint Ann

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Breast Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.49
Enjoy a leaner, healthier breakfast option with our Turkey Breast, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich. Choose your favorite bread, either a croissant, biscuit, bagel, Texas toast, or a glazed donut, and enjoy the flavors of tender turkey breast, perfectly cooked egg, and melted cheese in this delicious sandwich.
Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.49
Start your day with a healthier twist on the classic breakfast sandwich. Our Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich features lean turkey bacon, a perfectly cooked egg, and melted cheese; all served on your choice of a buttery croissant, biscuit, bagel, Texas toast, or glazed donut.
Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich Mods$5.49
Start your day with a delicious and nutritious breakfast sandwich. Our Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich features a perfectly cooked egg, savory turkey sausage, and melted cheese, all served on your choice of a buttery croissant, biscuit, bagel, Texas toast, or glazed donut.
More about The Sweet Spot - St. Ann
Bandana’s BBQ - Manchester

10800 Pear Tree Lane, St Ann

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$10.99
5oz turkey on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.
More about Bandana’s BBQ - Manchester

