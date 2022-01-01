Go
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

2104 Lyons Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$17.00
Deep Fried Atlantic Cod with Fries, Tartar Sauce, and Lemon.
Pretzels$10.00
These two soft pretzels, served with house mustard and Santo Queso, are the stuff dreams are made of - if your dreams involve water, grain, and yeast.
Them Wings$11.00
You're grown as hell and don't need the man telling you how to snack. Thusly, we offer two versions: Jerk and Fire Emoji. Also plain if you simply can't hang.
The Big Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, feta, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion, pita croutons, pepperoncini peppers, and dolmas.
Margherita$15.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil. We add a little red sauce because life is beautiful.
Lawnmower 12oz 6 Packs$9.99
A true German-Style Kolsch. This beer is crisp and refreshing yet has a sweet malty body that is balanced by a complex citrus hop character.
4.9% ABV
18 IBU
Bishop’s Burger$14.00
Two Beef Patties on our house made bun with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, arugula, and pickles. Add a patty for $4. Add bacon and/or extra cheese for a dollar each.
Major Mushroom$16.50
Trumpet, White Beech, Hon-Shimeji, Maitake, Portabello, and Button Mushrooms. Topped with a swazzle of Truffle Oil and a sprankling of herbs.
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Classic Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza, Parsley for color.
Chips and Lawnmower Queso$9.00
Welcome to Texas, shorty. Queso made with our Lawnmower Beer. Served with Hatch Chile.
Location

2104 Lyons Avenue

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
