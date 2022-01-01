Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
2104 Lyons Avenue
Popular Items
Location
2104 Lyons Avenue
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Theodore Rex
We are a small restaurant with a heavy focus on using Gulf Coast products.
Saint Arnold Beer Hall
Come in and enjoy!
The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
Come in, have a drink and enjoy true Houston hospitality with your friends, family or coworkers. Featuring beers from local breweries, hand-crafted cocktails, murals from local artists, American and Greek dining from the Roadster Grill and ample indoor and outdoor seating, there is something here for everyone to feel at home.
Southside Flying Pizza
Come in and enjoy!