Brewpubs & Breweries
Saint Arnold Beer Hall
Open today 10:30 AM - 1:45 AM
1091 Reviews
$
2000 Lyons Ave
Houston, TX 77020
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:45 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:45 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:45 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:45 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:45 am
Location
2000 Lyons Ave, Houston TX 77020
Nearby restaurants
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Ronin 1
Come in and enjoy!
Ronin 2.5
Come in and enjoy!
Theodore Rex
We are a small restaurant with a heavy focus on using Gulf Coast products.