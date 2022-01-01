Saint Augustine American restaurants you'll love

Gas Full Service Restaurant image

 

Gas Full Service Restaurant

9c Anastasia Blvd,, St. Augustine

Single Cruiser$11.00
1/4 pound, flat top seared burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Island Chicken Wings$12.00
Marinated in Tamari and Pineapple Juice slow roasted and then flash fried and hand spun in your choice of Sweet Thai Chili or Datil BBQ sauce. 10 jumbo wings per order.
Mahi Sandwich$14.00
Fresh local caught Mahi, Blackened, char grilled, or sauteed with lemon caper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on our home made bun
Forgotten Tonic

6 Aviles Street, St. Augustine

Kid Cheeseburger w/ Fries$8.00
Truffle Fries$12.00
Kid Cheese Flatbread$8.00
2 Creeks Bar & Grill

74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine

Meat Loaf$12.00
Our house recipe is our #1 seller for a reason. Recommended with mashed potatoes and green beans
Cheeseburger$11.50
Choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, cheddar or habanero pepper jack
Ranch Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch dressing in a grilled wrap
Purple Olive

4255 A1A S,Ste 6, SAINT AUGUSTINE

Stuffed Chicken$19.00
GF
Sesame Tofu$19.00
GF, Vegan
Dijon Salmon$16.00
GF
