Saint Augustine bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Saint Augustine
More about Forgotten Tonic
Forgotten Tonic
6 Aviles Street, St. Augustine
|Popular items
|Kid Cheeseburger w/ Fries
|$8.00
|Truffle Fries
|$12.00
|Kid Cheese Flatbread
|$8.00
More about 2 Creeks Bar & Grill
2 Creeks Bar & Grill
74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine
|Popular items
|Meat Loaf
|$12.00
Our house recipe is our #1 seller for a reason. Recommended with mashed potatoes and green beans
|Cheeseburger
|$11.50
Choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, cheddar or habanero pepper jack
|Ranch Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch dressing in a grilled wrap
More about The Floridian
The Floridian
72 Spanish Street, Saint Augustine
|Popular items
|Golden Curry
|$20.00
|Tacos
|Fall Grain Bowl
More about MOJO Old City BBQ
BBQ
MOJO Old City BBQ
5 Cordova Street, St Augustine
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.00
Fresh farm-raised fillet of salmon
|Two-Meat Combo
|$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
|Onion Rings
|$10.00
Double breaded, served with buttermilk ranch