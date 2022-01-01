Burritos in Saint Augustine
Saint Augustine restaurants that serve burritos
More about 2 Creeks Bar & Grill
2 Creeks Bar & Grill
74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine
|Meat Lover Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
More about Back 40 A1A
Back 40 A1A
6101 SR-A1A Unit 111, SAINT AUGUSTINE
|Wet Burrito
|$12.00
Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed & wrapped with Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Roasted Red Peppers. Smothered In Red Chili Sauce, Topped With More Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Green Onions.
More about Back 40 A1A 2
Back 40 A1A 2
6101 A1A S Unit 111, St. Augustine
|Wet Burrito
|$13.00
Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed & wrapped with Black Beans, Rice, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, & Roasted Red Peppers. Smothered In Red Chili Sauce, Topped With More Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Green Onions.
|Drunkin' Burrito
|$14.00
Same as Our Wet Burrito, But Smothered in Beer Cheese Queso In Stead Of Chili Sauce