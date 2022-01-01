Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Augustine restaurants you'll love

Saint Augustine restaurants
  Saint Augustine

Must-try Saint Augustine restaurants

Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine - 455 S Legacy Trail E106

455 S Legacy Trail E106, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wedge$12.00
Burger$13.00
Key Lime Pie$8.00
2 Creeks Bar & Grill image

 

2 Creeks Grill

74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Skins$10.95
Melted cheddar, crispy bacon and green onions, served with sour cream
Kid's Tenders$6.95
2 chicken tenders, grilled, blackened or fried
Kid's Grilled Cheese$6.00
American cheese on grilled white
The Floridian image

 

The Floridian

72 Spanish Street, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Belle$0.00
'N Waffles Chix$16.75
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Upfresh Kitchen - St. Augustine

232 State Road 312, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Oven-Fired Flatbread$7.00
Cooked to Order. All sauce served on flatbread.
Santa Fe Beef Bowl
Lean Ground Beef, Rice or Quinoa, Black Beans, Corn & Poblano Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream
Quinoa: 540 Cal
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Grilled Chicken, Rice or Quinoa, Pepper & Onion Blend, Pineapple, Teriyaki Sauce
Quinoa: 434 Cal
MOJO Old City BBQ image

BBQ

MOJO OLD CITY BBQ - ST. AUGUSTINE

5 Cordova Street, St Augustine

Avg 4.6 (2003 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kansas City Burnt Ends$15.00
Crusty outer edges of beef brisket
Two-Meat Combo$20.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Wings$13.00
Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese
Cafe Cairano - 425 West Town Place

425 West Town Place, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burger$12.00
Classic
Ceasar Salad Side$4.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Create your own Omelet$14.00
Up to 4 Items
Gas Full Service Restaurant image

 

Gas Full Service Restaurant

9c Anastasia Blvd,, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ancient City Brewing - Downtown Taproom image

 

Ancient City Brewing - Downtown Taproom - 18 Cathedral Place

18 Cathedral Place, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
Odd Birds Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen

200 Anastasia Blvd, SAINT AUGUSTINE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon and Bubbles LLC

509 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Forgotten Tonic image

 

Forgotten Tonic

6 Aviles Street, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ancient City Brewing - Brewhouse image

 

Ancient City Brewing - Brewhouse - 3420 Agricultural Center Drive STE 8

3420 Agricultural Center Drive STE 8, SAINT AUGUSTINE

No reviews yet
Cortesse's Bistro image

 

Cortesse's Bistro

172 San Marco Avenue, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Back 40 A1A image

 

Back 40 A1A - 6101 SR-A1A Unit 111

6101 SR-A1A Unit 111, SAINT AUGUSTINE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop image

FRENCH FRIES

Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop

110 Riberia St, St. Augustine

Avg 4.5 (1649 reviews)
Paladar Cuban Eatery image

 

Paladar Cuban Eatery

5575 A1A S Unit 112, SAINT AUGUSTINE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asadolife

173 Shipyard Way, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Back 40 A1A 2 - 6101 A1A S Unit 111

6101 A1A S Unit 111, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sante Fe Chicken$14.00
5 oz of Cajun Chicken, Black Beans, Fresh Corn, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Green Onions, Cilantro, & Southwest Ranch
Island Bowl$11.00
Black Beans, Brown Rice, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Salsa, Green Onions, & Cilanto
Sliders$8.00
2 Burgers With Cheddar & Pickles. Add Bacon for an upcharge
Purple Olive image

 

Purple Olive

4255 A1A S,Ste 6, SAINT AUGUSTINE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Appetizer$14.00
seared rare
Dijon Salmon$16.00
GF
Potato and Onion Gratin$5.00
Vegetarian
Brewz |n| Dawgz image

 

Brewz |n| Dawgz

1974 US1 South, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Clean Juice image

 

Clean Juice - St. Johns

104 Ashourian Ave, St Augustine

No reviews yet
Safe Harbor Seafood Crescent Beach image

 

Safe Harbor Seafood Crescent Beach - Crescent Beach

6896 A1A S, SAINT AUGUSTINE

No reviews yet
Auggie's Draft Room image

 

Auggie's Draft Room

3 St. George Street, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
Sangrias Wine and Tapas Bar image

 

Sangrias Wine and Tapas Bar

35 Hypolipa Street, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Kafe kava - 21 Spanish St

21 Spanish St, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
River and Fort image

 

River and Fort - 12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ

12 AVENIDA MENENDEZ, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
The Prince of Wales Restaurant, Inc. image

 

The Prince of Wales

54 Cuna St, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
Barley Republic image

 

Barley Republic

48 Spanish St., St. Augustine

No reviews yet
Uptown Swinery image

 

Uptown Swinery

45 San Marco Ave, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
The Raintree Restaurant image

 

The Raintree Restaurant - 102 San Marco Ave

102 San Marco Ave, St Augustine

No reviews yet
Pies

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Key Lime Pies

Chicken Wraps

Chili

