Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Saint Augustine

Go
Saint Augustine restaurants
Toast

Saint Augustine restaurants that serve calamari

2 Creeks Bar & Grill image

 

2 Creeks Grill

74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$11.00
Rings and tentacles lightly fried, served with Marinara sauce
More about 2 Creeks Grill
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Cairano

425 West Town Place, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$11.00
with Marinara & Lemon Aioli.
More about Cafe Cairano

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Augustine

Mahi Mahi

Sweet Potato Fries

Caesar Salad

Chef Salad

French Fries

Club Sandwiches

Brisket

Green Beans

Map

More near Saint Augustine to explore

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Palm Coast

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Flagler Beach

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (247 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston