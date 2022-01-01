Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Saint Augustine

Saint Augustine restaurants
Saint Augustine restaurants that serve chicken salad

2 Creeks Bar & Grill image

 

2 Creeks Grill

74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Scoop Salad$8.50
Side salad with scoop of our house made chicken salad.
Chicken Salad Melt$10.50
House made all white chicken salad with Provolone on grilled rye. Make it an Any... add pickles and ranch dressing
Ranch Chicken Chop Salad$13.95
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon tomato, and shredded cheddar tossed in our house made ranch dressing
More about 2 Creeks Grill
Item pic

 

Upfresh Kitchen - St. Augustine

232 State Road 312, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce Blend, Seasoned Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
More about Upfresh Kitchen - St. Augustine

