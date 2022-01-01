Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Saint Augustine

Saint Augustine restaurants
Saint Augustine restaurants that serve chili

MOJO Old City BBQ image

BBQ

MOJO OLD CITY BBQ - ST. AUGUSTINE

5 Cordova Street, St Augustine

Avg 4.6 (2003 reviews)
Takeout
Texas-Style Chili Bowl$10.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
More about MOJO OLD CITY BBQ - ST. AUGUSTINE
Item pic

 

Back 40 A1A 2 - 6101 A1A S Unit 111

6101 A1A S Unit 111, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Salad (Seasonal)$12.00
Crisp Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Red Cabbage & Carrots, Topped with Our Awesome Vegitarian Chili
Sweet Chili Lime Shrimp$15.00
Cajun Shrimp, Cooked in Lime Juice, Black Beans, Roasted Red Peppers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Sweet Chili Lime Sauce
More about Back 40 A1A 2 - 6101 A1A S Unit 111

