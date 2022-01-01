Chili in Saint Augustine
Saint Augustine restaurants that serve chili
More about MOJO OLD CITY BBQ - ST. AUGUSTINE
BBQ
MOJO OLD CITY BBQ - ST. AUGUSTINE
5 Cordova Street, St Augustine
|Texas-Style Chili Bowl
|$10.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
More about Back 40 A1A 2 - 6101 A1A S Unit 111
Back 40 A1A 2 - 6101 A1A S Unit 111
6101 A1A S Unit 111, St. Augustine
|Chili Salad (Seasonal)
|$12.00
Crisp Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Marinated Cucumbers, Shredded Red Cabbage & Carrots, Topped with Our Awesome Vegitarian Chili
|Sweet Chili Lime Shrimp
|$15.00
Cajun Shrimp, Cooked in Lime Juice, Black Beans, Roasted Red Peppers, Cheddar Jack Cheese, & Sweet Chili Lime Sauce