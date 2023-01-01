Deep dish pizza in Saint Augustine
Antonios Pizza and Grill - 9155 County Road 13 N
Antonios Pizza and Grill - 9155 County Road 13 N
9155 County Road 13 N # 2, Saint Augustine
|Deep Dish Pizza
|$18.99
16x16 Thick Crust stuff with fresh mozzarella and marinara.
Hillary's Chicago Pizza
Hillary's Chicago Pizza
1974 US 1, St. Augustine
|PEPPERONI PIZZA-SHARING DEEP DISH
|$28.00
A blend of mozzarella and provolone, loaded with pepperoni
|PEPPERONI PIZZA FAMILY DEEP DISH
|$34.00
A blend of mozzarella and provolone, loaded with pepperoni, house sauce and crispy crust. Family size feeds 3-6, cut in 8 slices.
|SAUSAGE PIZZA- FAMILY DEEP DISH
|$34.00
A blend of mozzarella and provolone, loaded with Italian sausage chunks, house sauce and crispy crust. Family size feeds 3-6, cut in 8 slices.