Deep dish pizza in Saint Augustine

Saint Augustine restaurants
Saint Augustine restaurants that serve deep dish pizza

Antonios Pizza and Grill - 9155 County Road 13 N

9155 County Road 13 N # 2, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Dish Pizza$18.99
16x16 Thick Crust stuff with fresh mozzarella and marinara.
More about Antonios Pizza and Grill - 9155 County Road 13 N
Hillary's Chicago Pizza

1974 US 1, St. Augustine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PEPPERONI PIZZA-SHARING DEEP DISH$28.00
A blend of mozzarella and provolone, loaded with pepperoni
PEPPERONI PIZZA FAMILY DEEP DISH$34.00
A blend of mozzarella and provolone, loaded with pepperoni, house sauce and crispy crust. Family size feeds 3-6, cut in 8 slices.
SAUSAGE PIZZA- FAMILY DEEP DISH$34.00
A blend of mozzarella and provolone, loaded with Italian sausage chunks, house sauce and crispy crust. Family size feeds 3-6, cut in 8 slices.
More about Hillary's Chicago Pizza

