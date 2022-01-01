Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Saint Augustine

Go
Saint Augustine restaurants
Toast

Saint Augustine restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

The Floridian image

 

The Floridian

72 Spanish Street, Saint Augustine

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
More about The Floridian
MOJO Old City BBQ image

BBQ

MOJO Old City BBQ

5 Cordova Street, St Augustine

Avg 4.6 (2003 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk
More about MOJO Old City BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Augustine

Shrimp Curry

Hummus

Chicken Wraps

Gumbo

Reuben

Mahi Mahi

Veggie Burgers

Flan

Map

More near Saint Augustine to explore

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Palm Coast

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Flagler Beach

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston