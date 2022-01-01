Mahi mahi in Saint Augustine
Saint Augustine restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Gas Full Service Restaurant
Gas Full Service Restaurant
9c Anastasia Blvd,, St. Augustine
|Mahi Sandwich
|$14.00
Fresh local caught Mahi, Blackened, char grilled, or sauteed with lemon caper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on our home made bun
More about 2 Creeks Bar & Grill
2 Creeks Bar & Grill
74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine
|Mahi Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled, blackened or fried Mahi on broiche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and remoulade
|Mahi Mahi
|$14.50
Grilled, blackened or fried. Served with 2 sides