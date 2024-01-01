Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mussels in
Saint Augustine
/
Saint Augustine
/
Mussels
Saint Augustine restaurants that serve mussels
Violas
6149 A1A South, SAINT AUGUSTINE
No reviews yet
Mussels Amore
$13.00
More about Violas
2 Creeks Grill
74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine
No reviews yet
Sauteed Mussels over pasta
$14.95
Make it a meal over pasta
More about 2 Creeks Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Augustine
Coleslaw
Prosciutto
Chicken Parmesan
Fish And Chips
Cheese Pizza
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Chicken Pizza
Baked Ziti
More near Saint Augustine to explore
Jacksonville Beach
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Saint Johns
No reviews yet
Palm Coast
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Flagler Beach
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Palatka
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Palatka
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Gainesville
Avg 4.3
(85 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.6
(48 restaurants)
Lake City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(542 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1066 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(260 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston